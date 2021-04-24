Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

GDOT traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 485,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,519. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

