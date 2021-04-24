GreenPower (GRN) Achieves Market Cap of $120.27 Million

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, GreenPower has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. GreenPower has a total market cap of $120.27 million and approximately $30,623.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00268812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.01021910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.53 or 1.00074451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00605853 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

