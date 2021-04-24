Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Greif posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Greif by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Greif by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 117,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

