Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Griffon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

