GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:GXIIU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 27th. GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GXIIU opened at $9.96 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

