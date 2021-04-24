Hacken Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $74.52 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00269664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,454.08 or 1.00220160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00631404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.63 or 0.01012510 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,543,991 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.