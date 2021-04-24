Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

HWC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.