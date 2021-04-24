HAPI (HAPI) Hits Market Cap of $6.42 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, HAPI has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $523,995.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $81.49 or 0.00160932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00063751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00646901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.24 or 0.07738402 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.