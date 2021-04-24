Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PMOIF. Peel Hunt raised Harbour Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of PMOIF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

