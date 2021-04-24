Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. 2,273,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of -850.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

