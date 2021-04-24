Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $25.02 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

