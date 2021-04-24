Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 221 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $238.38. 11,553,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

