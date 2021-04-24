Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $18.28 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $259.93 million and $1.78 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $18.28 or 0.00035991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,777.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,268.33 or 0.04467219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00452318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $788.55 or 0.01552955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00748734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00469781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00406182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,223,002 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

