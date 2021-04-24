Haywood Securities Increases Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.80

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

ROXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.59 million and a PE ratio of 30.48.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

