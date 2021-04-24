HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of HBT Financial worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $475.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

