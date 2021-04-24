Head-To-Head Comparison: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) versus Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Accolade alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accolade and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accolade presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Accolade.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.28 $17.53 million $0.25 33.36

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Accolade on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.