Head-To-Head Comparison: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) versus Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Artelo Biosciences and Enochian Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.64%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Enochian Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$11.42 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Enochian Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -96.32% -88.73% Enochian Biosciences N/A -5.79% -5.47%

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine. The company's pipeline development products also include ENOB-HB-01, a coopting Hepatitis B polymerase; ENOB-DC-01, an off-the-shelf DC vaccine pulsed with MCV lysate; ENOB-DC-11 innovative DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intratumoral injection. The company has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

