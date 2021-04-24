Head-To-Head Contrast: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) versus Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duck Creek Technologies and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75 Okta 0 6 13 0 2.68

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $48.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Okta has a consensus price target of $268.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A Okta -31.38% -31.29% -6.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Okta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 26.74 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -391.09 Okta $586.07 million 62.53 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -200.94

Duck Creek Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Okta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials. It also provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure; and Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications. In addition, the company offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

