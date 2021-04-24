Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States."

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HR. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

