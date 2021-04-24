Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Express in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of HTLD opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

