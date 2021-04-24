Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

