Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.34

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $58.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Heineken has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

