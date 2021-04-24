Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $58.96.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

