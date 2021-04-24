Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.