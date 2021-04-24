Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 883,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
