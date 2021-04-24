Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 56,358 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $8,552,890.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,338,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04.

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86.

GH stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.42. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.