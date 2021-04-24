Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.80

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 335.50 ($4.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £484.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 346 ($4.52).

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

