Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 2,414 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 43.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

