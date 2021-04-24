Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,200 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,409,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

Shares of SBNY opened at $238.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

