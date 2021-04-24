Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

