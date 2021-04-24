Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

