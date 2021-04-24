Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

