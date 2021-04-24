Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

