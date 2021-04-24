HeroNode Reaches Market Cap of $606,281.53 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $606,281.53 and $39.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00065244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00654526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.40 or 0.07460776 BTC.

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

