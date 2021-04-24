Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Heska worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heska by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA opened at $182.33 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

