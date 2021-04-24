Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,620 shares during the period. Hill-Rom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.21% of Hill-Rom worth $88,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.