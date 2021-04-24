Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGV. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

