Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.40

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

