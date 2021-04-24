Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of HIMS opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

