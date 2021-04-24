Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Höegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.