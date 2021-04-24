Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $64.26 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.