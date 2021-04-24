Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes $43,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

