Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 call options.

Shares of INFL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,307. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.