Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 1.2%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 404.10 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29). 18,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 90,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.94 million and a PE ratio of -66.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.43.

About Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

