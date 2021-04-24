Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.49

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 7128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $70,866.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.