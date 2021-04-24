Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

HWDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 806.80 ($10.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 746.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 694.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 812.60 ($10.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

