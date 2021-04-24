HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $35,043.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,163.40 or 1.00088681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00037907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.99 or 0.01115328 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.56 or 0.00503919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00361460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00125147 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004013 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

