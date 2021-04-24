HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.16.

NYSE HUBS opened at $564.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.05. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $139.86 and a 1 year high of $564.94. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

