Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.73 Billion

Analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.60 billion. Humana posted sales of $18.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $82.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $89.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.69 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $448.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12-month low of $359.46 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

