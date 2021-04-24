Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $448.64 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.46 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.07 and a 200-day moving average of $409.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

